Lady Gaga Postpones the Release of Chromatica, Says “It Just Doesn’t Feel Right”

Chromatica, the forthcoming album from Lady Gaga, is the latest album to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a lengthy Instagram post today (Tuesday, March 24), Gaga told her fans that releasing the album during this time “just doesn’t feel right,” and said that the album would be postponed until later this year. Chromatica was originally set for release on April 10.

“This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this,” Gaga wrote in her Instagram post. “It just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.”

Chromatica is set to be Gaga’s sixth studio album, following her 2016 album Joanne and the 2019 soundtrack for A Star Is Born. Earlier this month, she released a new single “Stupid Love” along with a pink-drenched music video.

Gaga is far from the only artist postponing albums over the coronavirus pandemic. HAIM, Kelly Lee Owens and JARV IS… have all announced that their albums will be delayed due to current circumstances. Shows, tours and festivals have already been postponed and outright banned on multiple levels.

Read Lady Gaga’s full statement below.