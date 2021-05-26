Lady Gaga to Perform in Friends Reunion Special

In the most interesting crossover in history, Lady Gaga is joining the Friends cast for the show’s forthoming reunion special, airing Thursday, May 27, on HBO Max. The pop star will be joining Lisa Kudrow to reprise Kudrow’s famous character Phoebe Buffay in performing “Smelly Cat,” the iconic acoustic ode to festering felines.

The show’s director Ben Winston confirmed the news to Variety:

I said to Lisa, “Would you be prepared to sing it?” And she was like, “Yeah, that would be fun.” We went through a few names, and we both agreed that Gaga, if we could get her, would be the ultimate one because she associates with and feels close to Phoebe in so many ways, as Gaga says on the show.That was a really beautiful moment. And Lady Gaga jumped at the chance to do it.

Winston also remarked that the performance was entirely spontaneous, saying, “We sat there with the two guitars with Lisa and her and worked it out there and then.”

The reunion, which will feature the cast discussing the legacy of their show over 15 years after its finale, will also feature special guests such as Justin Bieber and BTS, with James Corden taking up hosting duties.

Friends: The Reunion will be available to watch on May 27 via HBO Max.