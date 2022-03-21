Lake Street Dive to Play Red Rocks as Part of the SeriesFest TV Festival

Perennial Paste faves Lake Street Dive will be headlining the iconic Red Rocks Ampitheatre in Colorado on Sunday, May 8, as part of the SeriesFest television festival. These purveyors of “the unexpected chord,” as Geoffrey Himes once wrote here at Paste, nimbly combine various different musical genres into a unique sound that has brought them a fair share of acclaim over the last 20 or so years. It’ll no doubt sound good at Red Rocks—everything sounds good at Red Rocks.

Billed as SeriesFest’s Centerpiece event, standalone tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, March 25, at 10 a.m. MT / 12 noon ET. Or, if you’re an American Express card holder, you can snag ‘em a couple days early, during a 24 hour presale that runs from Wednesday, March 23, at 10 a.m. MT / 12 noon ET to Thursday, March 24, at 10 a.m. MT / 12 noon ET. And SeriesFest badges can be bought here.

Lake Street Dive’s seventh album, Obviously, came out in 2021 on the famed Nonesuch label, their longtime home. Finished before the pandemic, it continues the band’s genre-defying pursuits, while furthering their lyrical commitment to commenting on series issues of the day.

Lake Street Dive’s concert will be a part of SeriesFest Season 8, which runs from May 5 through May 11 in Denver. The award-winning TV festival combines professional panels and workshops with a variety of TV screenings and premieres. They also run a competition for independent TV pilots across several genres, and provide educational services for prospective storytellers throughout the year.

For their sake, SeriesFest’s founders Randi Kleiner and Kaily Smith are understandably excited to have Lake Street Dive playing this year’s event. “Our Centerpiece Benefit Event at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre has always been a highlight for us as we get to bring together the television industry and the Denver community for a one night only curated celebration of TV and music,” they say in a press release. “We are thrilled to be returning to Red Rocks for the first time in two years with our headliner, Lake Street Dive. These wave-making creatives truly embody the spirit of our festival and are sure to give a dynamic show.”

Again, tickets are on sale later this week. In the meantime, check out Lake Street Dive’s Paste Studio session from 2018 below.