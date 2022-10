Lake Street Dive recently performed for the Paste Studio at Jaan’s House in Nashville. You can watch the performance below and subscribe to The Paste YouTube channel.

The Boston band performed a trio of covers: The Pointer Sisters’ “Automatic” sung by frontwoman Rachael Price, Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One” sung by keyboardist Akie Bermiss, and Bonnie Raitt’s “Nick of Time” featuring special guest Devon Gilfillian.