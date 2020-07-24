Listen to Lala Lala and Baths Collaborate on New Song

After collaborating with WHY?, Porridge Radio, and Grapetooth, Lala Lala is back with a new song, “€ € € €^^%%!!!!!heaven!!!!!!,” with Baths. It’s a soothing track that plays with electronic beats, piano, and soaring synths.

Though it sounds far from the Chicago indie rocker’s sound on Sleepyhead and The Lamb, which have simple songs that build and culminate with guitars and passionate vocals, Lala Lala has a strength within this meditative, repetitive state. The song vibrates and bubbles, and both of the artists’ vocals intertwine beautifully.

Immerse yourself in “€ € € €^^%%!!!!!heaven!!!!!!” below. Buy the Flexi disc here, where all proceeds go to Black Aids Institute and Restore Justice Illinois.