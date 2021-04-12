Lambchop Shares Trippy Short Film for New Single “Fuku”

In typical Lambchop fashion, the ever-changing, genre-hopping band has released a seven-minute-long short film to accompany their new song “Fuku,” off their forthcoming album Showtunes, out May 21 via Merge Records.

“Fuku” treads upon feelings of melancholia and hope, soundtracking an evocative rediscovery of oneself after three characters awaken from some sort of drug-induced trip. Director Doug Anderson took cues from silent films of the early days of cinema to create an immersive and fascinating experience.

Lambchop frontman Kurt Wagner converted guitar tracks into MIDI piano tracks to create a unique sound that delicately prances underneath his harrowing vocal performance.

Watch the short film below and listen to Lambchop perform “Please Rise” from their Daytrotter session further down. You can preorder Showtunes here ahead of the May 21 release date.