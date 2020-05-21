Lana Del Rey Announces New Album and Makes Controversial Statement

Today (May 21), the dicey discourse surrounding Lana Del Rey has been reignited. The pop star shared that her new album will be out Sept. 5, an announcement that was buried in a lengthy, controversial statement posted to Instagram. She expressed that she’s “fed up with female writers and alt singers” who accuse her of glamorizing abuse.

The main issue that people are taking with the statement is her specific singling out of women, especially women of color. In the music industry, the threat is typically men who take advantage of female artists and treat them unfairly, so Lana seems to have a false target for this one. It’s not the first time she’s eagerly defended herself against criticism, though; a few months ago she took to Twitter to call out music journalist Ann Powers for her not-totally-glowing review of her latest album Norman Fucking Rockwell!.

The good news is that a new album is on its way. The bad news is that Lana is becoming increasingly intolerable. Sigh.

Read Lana Del Rey’s full statement below: