The Lemon Twigs Release New Single “Moon”

New York rock duo The Lemon Twigs have released the second single off their forthcoming album, Songs For The General Public, which will be released Aug. 21 via 4AD Records. The single, titled “Moon,” follows the release of “The One,” which will also be included on the new album.

The 12-track album, which was recorded both in their home studio and Electric Lady Studios in New York, follows their 2018 conceptual album Go to School and their debut 2016 album Do Hollywood.

“Moon” is yet another installment in The Lemon Twigs’ dedication to carrying on the legacy of ’70s rock. The opening harmonica and keys duo transports us back to Piano Man-era Billy Joel, while the lyrics and electric guitar sound as if they could have come straight from an early ’80s Bowie track. It is, all in all, a satisfying and promising precursor to the forthcoming album.

Listen to “Moon,” and view the tracklist and art for The Lemon Twigs’ upcoming album, below.

Songs For The General Public Album Art:

Songs For The General Public Tracklist:

1. Hell on Wheels

2. Live In Favor Of Tomorrow

3. No One Holds You (Closer Than The One You Haven’t Met)

4. Fight

5. Somebody Loving You

6. Moon

7. The One

8. Only A Fool

9. Hog

10. Why Do Lovers Own Each Other?

11. Leather Together

12. Ashamed