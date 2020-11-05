Leon Bridges and Khruangbin Tease New Music

Earlier this year, Khruangbin and Leon Bridges teamed up for a collaborative EP, Texas Sun. The four-track project, which was released in February, was not their first time joining forces, as Khruangbin opened up for Bridges on tour in 2018.

Wednesday, Bridges posted a picture with the band’s bassist, Laura Lee, on his Instagram story with the caption, “Part 2 on lock.” You know what that means: A follow-up to Texas Sun is potentially on the way.

Bridges and Lucky Daye were the musical guests on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night (Nov. 4), where they performed their recent single, “All About You.” Bridges also recently joined The Avalanches on their new song, “Interstellar Love.”

Watch Leon Bridges and Lucky Daye perform “All About You” on Stephen Colbert below.