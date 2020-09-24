Kurt Vile Shares Duet of "How Lucky" with John Prine from Forthcoming EP Speed, Sound, Lonely KV

Kurt Vile shared a duet and cover of John Prine’s “How Lucky,” featuring the late country legend himself. Vile and Prine take different verses at first, but join forces at the end, with their vocals complementing each other quite nicely. It’s a glimpse of his forthcoming EP Speed, Sound, Lonely KV, out on Oct. 2 via Matador.

Vile says of the song:

The truth is John was my hero for a long time when he came into The Butcher Shoppe to recut one of his deepest classics with me. And, man, I was floating and flying and I couldn’t hear anything he told me while he was there till after he was gone for the night. A couple nights later we were playing “How Lucky” together again; this time onstage at the Grand Ole Opry on New Year’s Eve at the turn of 2020. Nothing like seeing John and his band of musical brothers and family and friends playing into the new decade in front of an adoring audience on that stage in Nashville, TN… and, yup, that’s just how lucky we all got that night.

Listen to Vile’s rendition of “How Lucky” with John Prine, and preorder the EP here. Keep scrolling for the Speed, Sound, Lonely KV EP tracklist and cover art.

01. Speed of The Sound of Loneliness

02. Gone Girl

03. Dandelions

04. How Lucky (with John Prine)

05. Pearls