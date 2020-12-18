Lianne La Havas Releases New EP Live at the Roundhouse

Lianne La Havas has released a new EP, Live at the Roundhouse, featuring five tracks she performed during a livestream concert at London’s Roundhouse in July. The EP includes four songs from her self-titled album and one from her previous album, Blood. Her 2020 self-titled album was included in Paste’s list of the 50 best albums of 2020.

Listen to “Paper Thin,” live from the Roundhouse below. Stream the EP here, and scroll down to view the full EP tracklist. While you’re at it, revisit a gallery of photos from Lianne La Havas’ Crocodile Cafe show in Seattle, Wash. circa 2013.

Live at the Roundhouse Tracklist:

01. Seven Times (Live)

02. Paper Thin (Live)

03. Courage (Live)

04. Bittersweet (Live)

05. Midnight (Live)