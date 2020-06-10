Lido Pimienta Shares New Remix of Miss Colombia Single "Te Quería"

Lido Pimienta has shared a Chancha Via Circuito remix of “Te Quería” off the Canadian-Colombian musician’s sophomore album from earlier this year, Miss Colombia. Paste recently featured Lido Pimienta in our list of 30 Canadian Artists You Need to Know in 2020.

“Chancha and I have been friends for a decade!” Pimienta said in a statement. “We first found each other through Myspace and have admired each other’s work ever since. We work together musically, but also support one another as friends, making life plans and encouraging each other’s art. We play live together whenever we are visiting each other’s home countries and we’ve shared stages internationally, too.”

Pimienta has already appeared on two of Circuito’s songs, “La Victoria” and “Jardines.” His treatment of Pimienta’s track gives it a subtle, bassier edge without sacrificing any of the warm vitality of the original. Listen below.