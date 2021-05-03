Lightning Bug Announce Tour Dates Supporting Bully

Indie-rock five-piece Lightning Bug have announced a series of tour dates in September in support of Bully. The news comes ahead of the band’s third album, A Color of the Sky, out June 5 via Fat Possum.

Bully, the project of Nashville’s Alicia Bognanno, initially announced their tour at the start of April. The band has since added additional tour dates after quickly selling out a number of stops, including a fully booked three nights in Chicago. Luckily, the tickets for their leg with Lightning Bug haven’t been snatched up yet; presale doesn’t start on those dates until Wednesday. Presale tickets alone sold out Bully’s first night in Chicago, so fans on the West Coast would be well-advised to be ready early to get their hands on tickets for this fall.

Lightning Bug’s tour dates with Bully are listed below. Presale begins at 12 p.m. ET on May 5, and opens fully at the same time on May 7. You can find more information on their tour here.

Lightning Bug Tour Dates:

September

03 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

04 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

07 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

14 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

15 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

17 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

18 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

19 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Company