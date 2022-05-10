Listen to Viagra Boys' Explosive New Single, "Troglodyte"

Stockholm post-punkers Viagra Boys captured Paste’s hearts with their hilarious single “Ain’t No Thief” back in April. They’ve now arrived with another single off of Cave World (July 8, YEAR0001), “Troglodyte.”

Anchored in a much more psychedelic sound than some of their other material, “Troglodyte” sets an adrenaline-filled scene as a disgruntled office worker contemplates a mass shooting. The chorus, which taunts the man by saying, “You ain’t no ape / You’re a troglodyte,” slows down into discordant chaos as the man’s world slowly comes crumbling down, and he falls victim to disinformation and violence.

Frontman Sebastian Murphy notes:

People look down at apes as primitive life forms, but we’re just this horrible, lazy society killing each other and starting wars, while they’re able to love and feel. Does that make them the true ape or us?

Listen to “Troglodyte” below. You can preorder Cave World here ahead of its July 8 release.