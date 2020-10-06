Told Slant Shares New Single "Run Around The School"

Told Slant, the project of Felix Walworth, dropped a new single, “Run Around The School.” Following “Family Still” and “No Backpack,” this is the third preview of Walworth’s forthcoming album, Point the Flashlight and Walk, due on Nov. 13 via Double Double Whammy.

“‘Run Around The School’ is about the allure of loving another regardless of reciprocity or the promise of being loved,” Walworth says. “It explores the beauty and delusion of pining, and of love’s power to satiate us even with its table scraps.”

The new album marks Walworth’s first new music since 2016’s Going By. Read Paste’s review of the album here.

Listen to “Run Around The School” below, and pre-order Point the Flashlight and Walk here.