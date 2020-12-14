Little Dragon and Moses Sumney Join Forces on New Track, "The Other Lover"

Little Dragon and Moses Sumney have joined forces on a new single, “The Other Lover.” It draws lyrical inspiration from Little Dragon’s “Another Lover,” from their latest album New Me, Same Us, out now via Ninja Tune.

“When we reached out to Moses we didn’t know what to expect,” Little Dragon says. “What we received was very stripped down, with his beautiful voice. We jammed along and sent it back. It bounced back from his end with added horns and sounded beautiful to our ears. We are very proud of this.”

Sumney added: “I’ve been listening to Little Dragon for a very long time; as a teen, their first album impressed upon me just how infinite modern soul music can be. When they asked me to collaborate I was so honored and surprised (‘shook,’ as the kids say), that it took me a while to come around. They worked with me, egoless, to craft a new vision for their song. I’m proud of what we came up with.”

You can read Paste’s review of Little Dragon’s New Me, Same Us here, and our review of Sumney’s most recent album, græ, here. We highlighted græ among the best albums of the year here.

Listen to “The Other Lover” below and revisit a clip from Little Dragon’s Daytrotter session circa 2017 further down.