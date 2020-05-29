Live Music at Home: CSN&Y, Albert King, Blue October

Every week, we’ll update our Live Music at Home series. Today, the gorgeous harmonies begin soon after the first guitar strums from the iconic quartet Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young at the Oakland Coliseum in 1988.

We’ve also got legendary blues guitarist Albert King in 1970 and Blue October performing at the Paste Studio in New York Studio in 2018.

Don’t forget to check out the rest of the shows in this week’s lineup. Stay safe, stay healthy and enjoy the music!

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

12/4/1988 at the Oakland Coliseum Stadium in Oakland, Calif.

Albert King

12/30/1978 at the Fillmore East in New York City

Blue October

4/12/2018 at the Paste Studio in New York, N.Y.

Simon & Garfunkel

11/6/1993 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountainview, Calif.

Muddy Waters

7/29/1971 at Ash Grove in Los Angeles, Calif.

Lake Street Dive

4/18/2018 at the Paste Studio in New York, N.Y.

Brandi Carlile

8/3/2008 at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, R.I.

Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn

12/12/2017 at the Paste Studio in New York, N.Y.

Colter Wall

5/16/2017 at the Paste Studio in New York, N.Y.

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band

9/20/1978 at the Capitol Theater in Passaic, N.J.