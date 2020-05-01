Live Music at Home: Aretha Franklin, Glen Hansard, Beth Hart

Every Tuesday and Friday, we’ll update our Live Music at Home series. Today, we begin with a 1971 set from Aretha Franklin at the Fillmore West, part of a run of three shows the legendary soul singer did at the Fillmore. She kicked the night off with Otis Redding’s “Respect,” followed by her own “Call Me,” Jimmy Webb’s “Mixed Up a Girl,” Stephen Stills’ “Love the One You’re With” and Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” She finished off with a mix of originals and a couple more covers, including the Beatles and Bread.

We also have Glen Hansard’s fantastic set at the Paste Party during SXSW 2012 and Beth Hart’s visit to the Paste Studio in 2017.

Don’t forget to check out the rest of the shows in this week’s lineup. Stay safe, stay healthy and enjoy the music!

Aretha Franklin

3/6/1971 at Fillmore West in San Francisco, Calif.

Glen Hansard

3/6/2012 at the Paste Party at Stage on Sixth in Austin, Texas

Beth Hart

1/26/2017 at the Paste Studio in New York, N.Y.

Chicago

7/21/1970 at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass.

Grateful Dead

11/24/1978 at the Capitol Theater in Passaic, N.J.

First Aid Kit

7/28/2012 at the Paste Ruins at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, R.I.

Curtis Mayfield

11/2/1972 at the Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.

Sex Pistols

1/14/1978 at Winterland in San Francisco, Calif.

Phoebe Bridgers

7/31/2017 at the Paste Studio in New York, N.Y.

Allman Brothers Band

9/23/1970 at Fillmore East in New York, N.Y.