Live Music at Home: Bob Dylan, Sarah McLachlan, Paula Cole

Every Tuesday and Friday, we’ll update our Live Music at Home series. Today, we begin with a 1988 set from the legendary Bob Dylan, which includes songs like “With God on Our Side,” “Girl from the North Country” and “Forever Young” and happened just six months into his Neverending Tour.

Don’t forget to check out the rest of the shows in this week’s lineup. Stay safe, stay healthy and enjoy the music!

Bob Dylan

12/4/1988 at the Oakland Coliseum Arena in Oakland, Calif.

Sarah McLachlan

10/17/1998 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif.

Paula Cole

9/12/2019 at the Paste Studio in New York, N.Y.

Lynryrd Skynyrd

7/2/1977 at the Oakland Coliseum Arena in Oakland, Calif.

Peter Frampton

7/2/1977 at the Oakland Coliseum Arena in Oakland, Calif.

Vintage Trouble

3/15/2012 at the Paste party at Stage on Sixth in Austin, Texas.

AC/DC

3/15/1979 at Winterland in San Francisco, Calif.

Dawes

3/13/2013 at the Paste party at Stage on Sixth in Austin, Texas.

Superorganism

12/12/2017 on the floor of the Paste Studio in New York, N.Y.

Santana

8/18/1970 at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass.