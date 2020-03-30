Live Music at Home: Bob Marley, Rush, The Civil Wars

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, we’ll update our Live Music at Home series. Today we kick things off with a 1979 set from reggae legend Bob Marley, recorded at the Oakland Coliseum.

We’ve also added a Rush show from 1976 on the heels of their breakthrough fourth album, 2112, and Nashville Grammy-award winning duo The Civil Wars playing the Paste party in Austin, Texas, back in 2011.

Don’t forget to check out the rest of the shows in this week’s lineup. Stay safe, stay healthy and enjoy the music!

Bob Marley

11/30/1979 at Oakland Coliseum Stadium in Oakland, Calif.

Rush

12/10/1976 at the Capitol Theater in Passaic, N.J.

The Civil Wars

3/6/2011 at the Paste party at Stage on Sixth in Austin, Texas

Simon & Garfunkel

11/6/1993 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountainview, Calif.

Muddy Waters

7/29/1971 at Ash Grove in Los Angeles, Calif.

Lake Street Dive

4/18/2018 at the Paste Studio in New York, N.Y.

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band

9/20/1978 at the Capitol Theater in Passaic, N.J.

Bonnie Raitt

12/31/1989 at Oakland Coliseum Stadium in Oakland, Calif.

Jason Isbell

10/20/2011 at the Paste CMJ Showcase at the Living Room in New York, N.Y.

Julia Jacklin

1/24/2019 at the Paste Studio in New York, N.Y.