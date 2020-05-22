Live Music at Home: Brandi Carlile, Béla Fleck & Colter Wall

Every Tuesday and Friday, we’ll update our Live Music at Home series. Today we begin with a longtime Paste favorite, Brandi Carlile, playing the legendary Newport Folk Festival in 2008 after the release of her breakthrough sophomore album, The Story.

We’re also pulling two Paste Sessions from the archive: Béla Fleck performing with his wife and fellow banjo master Abigail Washburn, and Canadian singer/songwriter Colter Wall, both recorded in 2017.

Don’t forget to check out the rest of the shows in this week’s lineup. Stay safe, stay healthy and enjoy the music!

Brandi Carlile

8/3/2008 at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, R.I.

Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn

12/12/2017 at the Paste Studio in New York, N.Y.

Colter Wall

5/16/2017 at the Paste Studio in New York, N.Y.

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band

9/20/1978 at the Capitol Theater in Passaic, N.J.

Jason Isbell

10/20/2011 at the Paste CMJ Showcase at the Living Room in New York, N.Y.

Bonnie Raitt

12/31/1989 at Oakland Coliseum Stadium in Oakland, Calif.

Bob Dylan

12/4/1988 at the Oakland Coliseum Arena in Oakland, Calif.

Sarah McLachlan

10/17/1998 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif.

Paula Cole

9/12/2019 at the Paste Studio in New York, N.Y.

Lynryrd Skynyrd

7/2/1977 at the Oakland Coliseum Arena in Oakland, Calif.