Live Music from Home: Bruce Springsteen, Bonnie Raitt, Jason Isbell, Julia Jacklin

We’ve added four new concerts from the archive today to our Live Music from Home series at PasteMagazine.com to deliver the live music at a time when most venues are shut down. Today’s additions include Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band playing at the Capitol Theatre in his home state of New Jersey in 1978, Bonnie Raitt ringing in the 1990s at Oakland Coliseum, a solo Jason Isbell set at New York’s Living Room for a Paste CMJ show in 2011 and Julia Jacklin’s 2019 session at the Paste Studio NYC.

We’ll be highlighting a rotating selection of ten live performances at a time, available for free on demand at PasteMagazine.com. You’ll see shows captured on the physical tapes lining the walls in our Paste Studio livestreams, from some of the most iconic artists of the latter half of the 20th century, as well as our favorites from the thousands of sessions Paste and Daytrotter have recorded over the last 15 years.

We’ll refresh this list regularly and let you know when we do. Let us know what you think, and don’t hesitate to make requests. Stay safe, and cheers!

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band

9/20/1978 at the Capitol Theater in Passaic, N.J.

Bonnie Raitt

12/31/1989 at Oakland Coliseum Stadium in Oakland, Calif.

Jason Isbell

10/20/2011 at the Paste CMJ Showcase at the Living Room in New York, N.Y.

Julia Jacklin

1/24/2019 at the Paste Studio in New York, N.Y.

Allman Brothers Band

9/23/1970 at Fillmore East in New York, N.Y.

Peter Frampton

7/2/1977 at Oakland Coliseum Stadium in Oakland, Calif.

Chicago

7/21/1970 at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass.

Grateful Dead

11/24/1978 at the Capitol Theater in Passaic, N.J.

Prince

1/30/1982 at the Capitol Theater in Passaic, N.J.

First Aid Kit

7/28/2012 at the Paste Ruins at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, R.I.