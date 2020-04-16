Live Music at Home: Tom Petty, Warren Zevon, Colin Hay

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, we’ll update our Live Music at Home series. Today, we begin with a 1978 set from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The band only had two albums to their name, but the catalog already included hits like “American Girl,” “Refugee” and “Breakdown,” which they played on one of the last days of iconic San Francisco venue Winterland.

We also have a full set from Warren Zevon in 1982 and Men at Work frontman Colin Hay at the Paste Studio in New York in 2017.

Don’t forget to check out the rest of the shows in this week’s lineup. Stay safe, stay healthy and enjoy the music!

Tom Petty

12/30/1978 at Winterland in San Francisco, Calif.

Warren Zevon

10/1/1982 at the Capitol Theater in Passaic, N.J.

Colin Hay

2/2/2017 at the Paste Studio in New York, N.Y.

The Clash

3/8/1980 at the Capitol Theater in Passaic, N.J.

Robert Palmer

10/13/1979 at the Capitol Theater in Passaic, N.J.

Cory Wong

1/30/2019 at the Paste Studio in New York, N.Y.

R.E.M.

10/18/1998 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountainview, Calif.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

6/18/1999 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountainview, Calif.

Lucius

3/12/2013 at the Paste Riverview Bungalow in Austin, Texas

Crosby, Stills & Nash

10/4/1973 at Winterland in San Francisco, Calif.