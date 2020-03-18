Paste Announces "Live Music at Home" Concerts on Demand

Live music is the balm many of us need right now. With venues shuttered and bands forced to cancel tours, we have an alternative – Live Music at Home, featuring the very best of the thousands of concerts and sessions from the Paste archives and our partners at Wolfgang’s.

We’ll be highlighting a rotating selection of ten live performances at a time, available for free on demand at PasteMagazine.com. You’ll see shows captured on the physical tapes lining the walls in our Paste Studio livestreams, from some of the most iconic artists of the latter half of the 20th century, as well as our favorites from the thousands of sessions Paste and Daytrotter have recorded over the last 15 years.

We’re kicking things off with ten of our personal favorites. The Allman Brothers from the Fillmore East in 1970. Prince from 1982. A searing Santana performance from 1970. First Aid Kit’s lovely harmonies from Newport Folk. We’ve tried to present a wide range of music, and hope you enjoy it all.

We’ll refresh this list regularly and let you know when we do. Let us know what you think, and don’t hesitate to make requests. Stay safe, and cheers!

Allman Brothers Band

9/23/1970 at Fillmore East in New York, N.Y.

Louis Armstrong

7/10/1970 at the Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, R.I.

Peter Frampton

7/2/1977 at Oakland Coliseum Stadium in Oakland, Calif.

Santana

8/18/1970 at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass.

Chicago

7/21/1970 at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass.

Grateful Dead

11/24/1978 at the Capitol Theater in Passaic, N.J.

Prince

1/30/1982 at the Capitol Theater in Passaic, N.J.

Grace VanderWaal

1/23/2017 at the Paste Studio in New York, N.Y.

First Aid Kit

7/28/2012 at the Paste Ruins at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, R.I.

Vintage Trouble

3/15/2012 at Stage on Sixth in Austin, Texas.