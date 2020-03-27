Live Music at Home: Simon & Garfunkel, Muddy Waters, Lake Street Dive

Happy Friday everyone! We continue our Live Music at Home series with a great lineup for your weekend viewing pleasure, beginning with a wonderful set from Simon & Garfunkel on a beautiful November evening in 1993.

Up next is vintage Muddy Waters from Los Angeles’ legendary Ash Grove club in 1971. We think you’ll really enjoy this show, including intriguing backstage and interview footage. Rounding off our latest additions is Lake Street Dive, one of our favorites who have graced the Paste Studios on two occasions. It’s no surprise this band is among today’s brightest stars.

Don’t forget to check out the rest of the shows in this week’s lineup. Stay safe, stay healthy and enjoy the music!

Simon & Garfunkel

11/6/1993 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountainview, Calif.

Muddy Waters

7/29/1971 at Ash Grove in Los Angeles, Calif.

Lake Street Dive

4/18/2018 at the Paste Studio in New York, N.Y.

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band

9/20/1978 at the Capitol Theater in Passaic, N.J.

Bonnie Raitt

12/31/1989 at Oakland Coliseum Stadium in Oakland, Calif.

Jason Isbell

10/20/2011 at the Paste CMJ Showcase at the Living Room in New York, N.Y.

Julia Jacklin

1/24/2019 at the Paste Studio in New York, N.Y.

Allman Brothers Band

9/23/1970 at Fillmore East in New York, N.Y.

Peter Frampton

7/2/1977 at Oakland Coliseum Stadium in Oakland, Calif.

Chicago

7/21/1970 at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass.