Live Music at Home: Blondie, Counting Crows, The Lumineers

Every Tuesday and Friday, we’ll update our Live Music at Home series. Today, we begin with a 1979 set from Blondie, capturing the band’s breakthrough era, right after Parallel Lines but prior to Eat To The Beat, although they are beginning to unveil that material. Deborah Harry is in prime vocal form, and Clem Burke’s manic drumming is at its best.

We also have Counting Crows playing the Daytrotter Barnstormer tour in Maquoketa, Iowa, and The Lumineers playing an early concert at The Paste Party in Austin, Texas, during SXSW.

Don’t forget to check out the rest of the shows in this week’s lineup. Stay safe, stay healthy and enjoy the music!

Blondie

7/7/1979 at the Convention Hall in Asbury Park, N.J.

Counting Crows

7/4/2012 at the Codfish Hollow Barn in Maquoketa, Iowa (Daytrotter Barnstormer)

The Lumineers

3/16/2012 at Stage on Sixth in Austin, Texas (The Paste Party)

Tom Petty

12/30/1978 at Winterland in San Francisco, Calif.

Warren Zevon

10/1/1982 at the Capitol Theater in Passaic, N.J.

Colin Hay

2/2/2017 at the Paste Studio in New York, N.Y.

The Clash

3/8/1980 at the Capitol Theater in Passaic, N.J.

Robert Palmer

10/13/1979 at the Capitol Theater in Passaic, N.J.

Cory Wong

1/30/2019 at the Paste Studio in New York, N.Y.

R.E.M.

10/18/1998 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountainview, Calif.