Live Music at Home: Curtis Mayfield, Sex Pistols, Phoebe Bridgers

Every Tuesday and Friday, we’ll update our Live Music at Home series. Today, we begin with a 1972 set from Curtis Mayfield at Hofstra University.

We also have Sex Pistols playing Winterland on their infamous American tour in 1978. And Phoebe Bridgers stopped by the Paste Studio in 2017 for a three-song session.

Don't forget to check out the rest of the shows in this week's lineup.

Curtis Mayfield

11/2/1972 at the Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.

Sex Pistols

1/14/1978 at Winterland in San Francisco, Calif.

Phoebe Bridgers

7/31/2017 at the Paste Studio in New York, N.Y.

Allman Brothers Band

9/23/1970 at Fillmore East in New York, N.Y.

Prince

1/30/1982 at the Capitol Theater in Passaic, N.J.

Grace VanderWaal

1/23/2017 at the Paste Studio in New York, N.Y.

Blondie

7/7/1979 at the Convention Hall in Asbury Park, N.J.

Counting Crows

7/4/2012 at the Codfish Hollow Barn in Maquoketa, Iowa (Daytrotter Barnstormer)

The Lumineers

3/16/2012 at Stage on Sixth in Austin, Texas (The Paste Party)

Tom Petty

12/30/1978 at Winterland in San Francisco, Calif.