Tonight on Quaran-Torials: Liza Anne Makes Pancakes

Quaran-Torials is our ongoing weekly Instagram live series, happening every Thursday night at 6 p.m. EST/ 3 p.m. PST over on our Instagram (@pastemagazine). Some of our favorite folks—including musicians, actors, drink connoisseurs, comedians, authors and more!—will teach us something new each week, from cocktail recipes to incense curation to guitar lessons.

Tonight on Quaran-Torials, Georgia-born indie singer Liza Anne will be taking over our Instagram live for a very special occasion: breakfast for dinner! She’ll be making the very best gluten free pancakes recipe and promises special appearances from her mom. This all comes after the release of her fourth studio record Bad Vacation, which arrived in July. Tune in tonight at 6 p.m. EST/ 3 p.m. PST on our Instagram and find more details below. Don’t miss it!