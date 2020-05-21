Exclusive: Liza Anne Announces New Album, Shares New Single "Bummer Days"

Indie-pop singer/songwriter Liza Anne materialized her sadness with 2018’s raw Fine But Dying, and now revelation and growth follow with her forthcoming album Bad Vacation, out on July 24 via Arts & Crafts Records. “Bummer Days,” which is premiering exclusively via Paste below, is a tame art rock anthem about overcoming the lows with vibrant riffs and her lighthearted voice emanating hope. This new track is the fourth single from the album.

Anne says of “Bummer Days”:

I started this song when I was visiting my parents in 2018. I was reading through old poems and journal entries and circling the drain of my own sorrow stories, which felt like a bit of a wake up call. I have all these ideas of what taking care of myself looks like, but I tend to get in my own way. “Bummer Days” is me calling myself out. I am the only person who will take responsibility for my emotional and mental health.

This theme of accountability is illuminated in the album’s other singles as well: in the introspective “Desire,” the determined “Devotion” and even the mischievous “Bad Vacation.” The artist has been making strides to confront the issue of mental health, having went to therapy since her last record and launching #EmotionalHealth2020 rallies on her Instagram. With this progress comes a new lens in her music—one of clarity.

Listen to “Bummer Days,” exclusively via Paste below, and preorder Bad Vacation here. Scroll down to watch Liza Anne’s 2017 Paste Studio session.