Governors Ball Announces 2023 Lineup With Headliners Lizzo, ODESZA & Kendrick Lamar

After two years of the three-day musical festival at Citi Field, Governors Ball is replanting its roots back into Flushing Meadows Corona Park. The 12th edition of the festival features a lineup of over 60 artists including headliners Lizzo, ODESZA and Kendrick Lamar. 2022’s lineup included Halsey, Kid Cudi, and J. Cole as headliners, and artists Post Malone and Billie Eilish were featured in past festivals. Kendrick Lamar was announced earlier this year as a headliner at Bonnaroo, along with ODESZA, amidst his expansive tour for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. In 2021, Bonnaroo announced Lizzo as a headliner, making her the first woman in history to headline the music festival. Unfortunately due to non-favorable circumstances, the festival was canceled because of weather-safety concerns.
Other artists featured on the bill include Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras, Matt Maltese, Rina Sawayama, Snail Mail, Syd, Suki Waterhouse, Sarah Kingsley, Flipturn, Lil Nas, Tems, PinkPanthress, Black Midi, Leon, and more.
The music festival provides entertainment, along with community involvement. Governors Ball hopes to give back to the NYC community by partnering with local non-profit organizations including Chhaya and the Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective (ERC.) Visit govball.com/explore to keep up to date on non-profit partners and volunteer opportunities for the 2023 festival.
Perfect for the summer heat, the space provides natural shade when listening to your favorite artists and enjoying good company. The festival will be accessible via MTA’s 7 train line and the LIRR. It’s also partnering with Queens Night Market to provide guests with local food and art vendors.
The full lineup of the NYC music festival is listed below.
Friday, June 9
Lizzo
Lil Uzi Vert
Haim
Diplo
Omar Apollo
Kim Petras
Eladio Carrión
Joey Bada$$
Davido
070 Shake
Tai Verdes
Saba
Alexander 23
PJ Morton
Michelle
Maxo Kream
Kaycyy
Matt Maltese
Awfbeat
School Of Rock Queens
Phatjazz
Saturday, June 10
ODESZA
Lil Baby
Aespa
Rina Sawayama
Lauv
Oliver Tree
Finneas
Kenny Beats
Koffee
Snail Mail
Amber Mark
Syd
Suki Waterhouse
Kennyhoopla
Lovejoy
Evan Giia
Sarah Kinsley
Flipturn
The Amazons
Zolita
Sunday, June 11
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Nas X
Giveon
Sofi Tukker
Pusha T
Girl In Red
Central Cee
Tems
Pinkpantheress
black midi
Sabrina Claudio
Léon
Phony Ppl
Cat Burns
Maude Latour
Coast Contra
Charlie Burg
Ella Jane
Haiku Hands
School Of Rock Brooklyn