Governors Ball Announces 2023 Lineup With Headliners Lizzo, ODESZA & Kendrick Lamar

After two years of the three-day musical festival at Citi Field, Governors Ball is replanting its roots back into Flushing Meadows Corona Park. The 12th edition of the festival features a lineup of over 60 artists including headliners Lizzo, ODESZA and Kendrick Lamar. 2022’s lineup included Halsey, Kid Cudi, and J. Cole as headliners, and artists Post Malone and Billie Eilish were featured in past festivals. Kendrick Lamar was announced earlier this year as a headliner at Bonnaroo, along with ODESZA, amidst his expansive tour for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. In 2021, Bonnaroo announced Lizzo as a headliner, making her the first woman in history to headline the music festival. Unfortunately due to non-favorable circumstances, the festival was canceled because of weather-safety concerns.

Other artists featured on the bill include Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras, Matt Maltese, Rina Sawayama, Snail Mail, Syd, Suki Waterhouse, Sarah Kingsley, Flipturn, Lil Nas, Tems, PinkPanthress, Black Midi, Leon, and more.

The music festival provides entertainment, along with community involvement. Governors Ball hopes to give back to the NYC community by partnering with local non-profit organizations including Chhaya and the Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective (ERC.) Visit govball.com/explore to keep up to date on non-profit partners and volunteer opportunities for the 2023 festival.

Perfect for the summer heat, the space provides natural shade when listening to your favorite artists and enjoying good company. The festival will be accessible via MTA’s 7 train line and the LIRR. It’s also partnering with Queens Night Market to provide guests with local food and art vendors.

The full lineup of the NYC music festival is listed below.

Friday, June 9

Lizzo

Lil Uzi Vert

Haim

Diplo

Omar Apollo

Kim Petras

Eladio Carrión

Joey Bada$$

Davido

070 Shake

Tai Verdes

Saba

Alexander 23

PJ Morton

Michelle

Maxo Kream

Kaycyy

Matt Maltese

Awfbeat

School Of Rock Queens

Phatjazz

Saturday, June 10

ODESZA

Lil Baby

Aespa

Rina Sawayama

Lauv

Oliver Tree

Finneas

Kenny Beats

Koffee

Snail Mail

Amber Mark

Syd

Suki Waterhouse

Kennyhoopla

Lovejoy

Evan Giia

Sarah Kinsley

Flipturn

The Amazons

Zolita

Sunday, June 11

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Nas X

Giveon

Sofi Tukker

Pusha T

Girl In Red

Central Cee

Tems

Pinkpantheress

black midi

Sabrina Claudio

Léon

Phony Ppl

Cat Burns

Maude Latour

Coast Contra

Charlie Burg

Ella Jane

Haiku Hands

School Of Rock Brooklyn