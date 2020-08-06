Amazon Studios Announces New First Look Deal With Lizzo

Amazon Studios has announced a new first look deal with none other than queen Lizzo herself. The studio will work alongside the Grammy Award-winning artist to create original content that will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories.

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her,” says Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke. “She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.”

“I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” Lizzo said. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

Since the release of her 2019 debut album Cuz I Love You, Lizzo has been named both Entertainment Weekly and Time Magazine’s 2019 Entertainer of the Year, appeared on the covers of magazines such as Rolling Stone and British Vogue and has taken home awards at the 62nd Annual Grammys, the B.E.T Awards and the 2020 NAACP Awards. Revisit her 2014 Daytrotter session below.