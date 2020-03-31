Lizzo Sends Lunch to ER Workers Around the Country to Thank Them

Lizzo is ensuring that workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic have the fuel they need to work long, unforgiving shifts—the pop star has been sending massive lunch orders to feed ER workers during this time of crisis.

On Monday, Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit posted a tweet thanking Lizzo for feeding its staff, along with a video message sent to the staff by Lizzo herself.

SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our ER staff at #HenryFordHospital to lunch today and shared a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines. #Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity. pic.twitter.com/sM5H8DIImg — Henry Ford News (@HenryFordNews) March 31, 2020

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for all that you’re doing during this pandemic,” Lizzo said in the video sent to Henry Ford Hospital. “It’s definitely not easy and you guys are putting yourselves on the front line so because of that, I wanted to treat y’all to a meal.”

Followed by Henry Ford Hospital, M Health Fairview in Minneapolis received a bounty of food from Lizzo.

That moment when you’re working the ER and @Lizzo surprises you by sending over some lunch! If anyone else wants to help our valiant workers during this #COVID19 crisis, here’s a list of what you can do https://t.co/ejQ8n1UUjA#homegirl#thankyou#healthcareworkerspic.twitter.com/RAqN2GVhc7 — M Health Fairview (@MHealthFairview) March 30, 2020

Monday, Lizzo sent lunch to staff at Atlanta’s Grady Hospital. Dr. Matt Wheatley, Associate Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Grady, shared a picture of the order slip to Instagram, with a note reading: “THIS IS FROM LIZZO.”

“It’s acts of kindness like this that will help get healthcare workers through this time,” Wheatley tells Paste. “At first, I wasn’t sure it was her, then she sent a video.”

The singer sent “Jason’s Deli boxes. For all staff, nurses, Docs, techs, environmental services. I didn’t see how many boxes, but it’s a lot of employees.”

Lizzo openly shared her recent endeavor in a video she posted to her Instagram. “We wanted to send lunch to hospitals across the country,” the video stated. It then incorporates stock images of ER workers along with personal thank-yous from ER staffers who received lunches from Lizzo.

The Instagram post also includes a link for those who would like to donate to the COVID-19 Response Fund.

