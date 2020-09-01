Listen to Lo Tom's New Single "Outta Here"

Lo Tom dropped their second single “Outta Here” from their forthcoming album LP2, which will be self-released on Sept. 11.

The band consists of veteran musicians David Bazan (Pedro The Lion, Headphones), Trey Many (Velour 100, Starflyer 59, His Name is Alive), Jason Martin (Starflyer 59, Bon Voyage) and TW Walsh (Pedro The Lion, The Soft Drugs).

“Outta Here” opens with an engaging riff, before Bazan’s deep, alternative rock vocals sing, “I don’t want to do this anymore” in the passionate chorus.

Listen to Lo Tom’s “Outta Here” below, and preorder their album via Kickstarter here. Read Paste’s review of the band’s 2017 debut here.