Lollapalooza 2021 Lineup Announced: Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator, Miley Cyrus to Headline

The live music floodgates are wide open (thanks, vaccines!), and the Lollapalooza 2021 lineup is the latest reveal to gush out of them. Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator and Miley Cyrus will headline the Chicago festival’s 30th anniversary iteration, which takes over Grant Park from July 29 to Aug. 1.

The lineup boasts more than 165 bands, including DaBaby, BROCKHAMPTON, Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Modest Mouse, Limp Bizkit (? ), Brittany Howard, Band of Horses, Jimmy Eat World, Angels & Airwaves (?!), Whitney, Freddie Gibbs, White Reaper, Slowthai, Flo Milli, Rico Nasty, JPEGMAFIA, Hinds and Porches, to name a few.

One way Lollapalooza stands out from the festival crowd: “In accordance with current local public health guidance, full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend Lollapalooza 2021,” as a press release stipulates. The non-vaccinated will have to provide a negative test “within 24 hours of attending Lollapalooza each day,” so that avenue will be far more hassle than simply getting the jab(s). Further details of this process will be made public in early July.

Tickets go on sale today, May 19, at 1 p.m. ET. You can grab yours here.

See the complete lineup poster below, beneath Paste archival audio from a 1995 Foo Fighters show.