Listen to Lolo Zouaï's Nocturnal New Single "It's My Fault"

Late Thursday night, pop up-and-comer Lolo Zouaï shared a new track titled “It’s My Fault.” It’s her first single since the deluxe release of her 2019 debut High Highs to Low Lows. The song was produced alongside mixing engineer Emmit Fenn.

“It’s My Fault” comes with the romantic flourishes Zouaï is becoming known for, with a woeful R&B beat similar to H.E.R.’s “Still Down,” an early co-write of Zouaï’s that led to her initial notoriety. The song finds Zouaï honing in on the noir-esque pop she’s been working on for sometime paired against crooning strings and mournful piano.

Zouaï will be heading out on Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia Tour, which has been pushed back to late 2021 from its intended summer 2020 run. Zouaï recently shared a cover of Jeremih’s “Paradise” “produced, arranged, and recorded… in a closet” and has been sharing videos on Instagram of her home studio recording and production process.

You can check out “It’s My Fault” below.