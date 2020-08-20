Lomelda Shares Video For New Single "Hannah Sun"

Lomelda, the stage name of Hannah Read, has shared a new single “Hannah Sun.” After releasing “Wonder” and “It’s Infinite”, this is Hannah’s third and final preview of the her upcoming album, Hannah, out Sept. 4 via Double Double Whammy.

“This song was written for 3 maybe 4 listeners to hear,” Read said. “But boomer Hannah forgot how the internet works and performed it on YouTube. Now it is for everyone. I am glad that people want to listen to this song, but I don’t understand why they want to.”

Read produced Hannah in collaboration with her brother Tommy Read at his studio in Silsbee, Texas. Read said that the 14-track album she will share with the world had been recorded three different times before deeming it complete.

Watch the video for “Hannah Sun” below. Pre-order Hannah here. Keep scrolling to revisit Lomelda’s 2018 session in the Paste Studio.