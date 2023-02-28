Lomelda Releases New Single "Scaredy's World," Announces Tour Dates With The Magnetic Fields and Death Cab For Cutie

Singer-songwriter Hannah Read began going by the stage name Lomelda in 2008. She has been releasing music since high school, writing about the humanity of it all: connection, empathy, mourning and celebration. Her music is slow and tender, approaching listeners with a softness that doesn’t ask for anything in return. It beckons you to sit down and kindly listen. It doesn’t have to beg on its knees with clasped, shaking hands and a perfect acoustic strum. Before you know it, you’re already reeled in.

Unlike her indie folk albums such as M for Empathy and Hannah, Read explores new sounds with beautiful vocal distortion and layering to further intensify her newest single “Scaredy’s World.” The song explores themes of mortality amidst our fear of facing a sleep that lasts forever. Do we fly away or do we stay? Read’s voice is throaty and croaky like the fallout from a long cry. The song isn’t sad, but moving with a guttural feeling.

Read released the song on her own record label Double Yolk Record House, and co-wrote it with More Eaze, the experimental music project of Mari Maurice. “How do I say what Scaredy means to me? Scaredy demands that her song be sung with conviction,” Read says of the track. “Scaredy wants the stereo maxed. Scaredy chooses rot over forever. She pulls me out of my half life and shows me death so that the squirmings of hope will stir in my gut again. I let my soul come out my mouth, as inspired by my best friend, my sweet Scaredy, for all my remaining day.”

More Eaze also shared some thoughts on the track and collaborating with Read: “It’s been such a dream to make music with Hannah Read over the last few years. The more we’ve worked together, the more I’ve truly felt that we are often trying to say the same things in our music but in different ways/with different tools. ‘Scaredy’s World’ is somewhat of a literal manifestation of this as I wrote words/sang with Hannah’s own processed glossolalia and felt our voices and our ideas merging into one. To me this song captures so much of the simultaneous wonder and fear that comes with being alive and I feel touched that I get to sing about and experience much of that with Hannah and Lomelda.”

Check out the single’s artwork below, along with Lomelda’s tour dates with The Magnetic Fields and Death Cab for Cutie.

“Scaredy’s World” Single Art:



Lomelda Tour Dates:

March

22 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theatre *

23 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theatre *

24 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater *

25 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre *

27 – St. Louis, MO @ City Winery *

28 – St. Louis, MO @ City Winery *

29 – Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Supper Club *

31 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre *

April

01 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre *

03 – Montgomery, NY @ City Winery *

May

31 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park +

June

02 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall +

03 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall +

04 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre +

06 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater +

07 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theater +

10 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheatre +

12 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort and Casino +

16 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre +

17 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater +