Lori McKenna Announces New Album The Balladeer, Shares New Song "When You’re My Age"

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and trusted Nashville collaborator Lori McKenna is back with some much-needed good news today: She’ll release her next studio album, title The Balladeer, this summer on July 24 (CN Records via Thirty Tigers). The announcement arrives with the poignant lead single “When You’re My Age,” which features Hillary Lindsey and Liz Rose, aka the Love Junkies. Listen to the new song below.

Established Nashville producer Dave Cobb worked on the album, which finds McKenna returning to themes well-worn throughout her career like family, faith, marriage and aging. “When You’re My Age” speaks to all three in one way or another, as McKenna sings, presumably to one of her children, about the imposter syndrome that comes with adulthood as well as the mix of joy and pain of watching one’s babies grow up. “Life will line your face / Time will turn the page,” she sings softly. “But they’re still gonna be your babies / Just like you’re still gonna be my baby.” Excuse us while we call our moms and cry into our third cup of quarantine coffee today.

“I’m at the age now where you can see really well where you’re going, because you’re helping your parents and you’ve lived through what your kids are doing,” McKenna said of the album in a statement. “It’s this weird emotional time where you’re like a bookkeeper, writing it all down, trying to make sense of it and add it all up somehow.”

“When You’re My Age” also has the honor of serving as the official song for the Class of 2020 via Jostens, a company that provides yearbooks and other high school memorabilia. The song will play at Jostens’ “Virtual Commencement” ceremonies this spring. “As a songwriter, but even more as a mom of a high school senior, I’m so honored to offer up a song for the Class of 2020,” McKenna said. “I love that Jostens is making a special salute to this year’s high school and college graduates. It’s an unprecedented time and these graduates deserve the best celebration possible.”

Lori McKenna’s most recent release was 2018’s The Tree. She has of course kept busy since then collaborating on songs by The Highwomen, Miranda Lambert and more.

Again, you can hear “When You’re My Age” below. Further down, revisit Lori McKenna’s 2018 Paste Studio session. Keep scrolling for The Balladeer album art and tracklist. Pre-order the album right here.

The Balladeer Album Art:

The Balladeer Tracklist:

1. This Town Is A Woman (ft. Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman)

2. The Balladeer

3. Marie

4. The Dream

5. Uphill

6. Good Fight

7. Stuck In High School

8. When You’re My Age (ft. Hillary Lindsey and Liz Rose)

9. Two Birds

10. ‘Till You’re Grown