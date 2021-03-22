Lost Girls Share "Losing Something" Ahead of New Album

Norwegian musicians Jenny Hval and Håvard Volden announced in February that their newest project together, Lost Girls, would release their debut album Menneskekollektive on March 26. Ahead of the LP, which is one of Paste’s most-anticipated releases this month, the duo has sahred another single in “Losing Something.”

“Losing Something” opens with a hypnotically repetitive percussive loop before creeping into the experimental style seen previously on the album’s title track. Hval’s enigmatic lyrics are at their most direct with refrain “Isn’t it that I’ve been losing something?” The song’s sound is layered in Hval’s half-sung, half-spoken vocals, slightly ominous synths, and Volden’s psychedelic guitar riffs.

Listen to “Losing Something” below. You can preorder Menneskekollektive here.