LUMP Share New Single "Gamma Ray" Alongside Animated Video

LUMP, the brilliant collaboration between singer/songwriter Laura Marling and experimental electronic musician Mike Lindsay, has rolled out some spectacular singles ahead of their sophomore album Animal (July 30, Partisan/Chrysalis). The title track was even chosen as one of our best new songs of the week back in May.

With only a few days until the release of their forthcoming album, the duo shares the psych-inspired single “Gamma Ray.” Marling’s monotone delivery of the song’s nonsensical lyrics overlay Lindsay’s sparse percussion palette which gives the song a sterile, static feel. On the duo’s Instagram, they opened their album announcement with “LUMP is the product of Mike Lindsay and Laura Marling.” “Gamma Ray” is a result of that objective, turning nonsense and minimalist musical forms into a palatable product to be consumed, as Lindsay subtly manipulates his technology at hand to create an uncanny valley feeling.

Speaking more on the small quirks that make LUMP unique, Lindsay said:

There’s this part from the second half where you hear a voice, and in my mind that was the LUMP creature speaking to us saying “Excuse me, I don’t think we’ve been introduced,” and then it does this kind of “Ahhh!” sound, that’s LUMP going through my Eventide H949 Harmonizer. I think that’s how you say “LUMP” in LUMP language. Laura also uses the word “gawped,” which is brilliant.

Marling adds:

The lyrics are all just nonsense writing, but I always had in my mind a story I’d heard about my Dad’s cousin dying. He died very young, he committed suicide sadly, obviously long before I was born. He was incredibly good looking and everyone loved him, and when they tolled the bell at his funeral two of my Dad’s sisters fainted. They were so overcome. “Gawping” comes from French singer Georges Brassens, who did a really weird song called “Brave Margot,” and in the translation there is something about the men “gawping.”

Below, watch the Marling-animated video for “Gamma Ray,” and keep scrolling to revisit Marling’s 2017 Paste Studio session. You can preorder Animal ahead of its July 30 release here.