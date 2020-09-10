M.I.A. Returns With New Song "CTRL": Listen

M.I.A. is back with a new banger of a song, “CTRL.”

Released through her website on Wednesday, “CTRL” is a one-off dance track full of references to modern-day culture. M.I.A. sings about Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang” and internet trolls over a thumping electronic beat. The outspoken musician also drops lines in the catchy chorus like “We gon’ stand up when they try to control.”

“CTRL! A SONG FOR 2020,” M.I.A. shared on Twitter. “This is not a song from M.I.A.’s upcoming highly anticipated IIIIIIth LP. It was made for the HERE + NOW, TODAY.”

“CTRL” also came complete with an animated lyric video that plays on the website. The fullscreen animation for the song features hypnotic spinning spheres in different colors.

M.I.A.’s last full-length album was 2016’s AIM, but she has released individual tracks since then, including “OHMNI 202091” earlier this year.

Listen to M.I.A.’s new song and watch lyric video for “CTRL” here.