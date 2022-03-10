M3F Festival 2022: Blu DeTiger, Cautious Clay, Parcels and More

Last weekend, Paste touched down in Phoenix, Arizona for M3F Festival located in sunny Margaret T. Hance Park. Located in the heart of Phoenix around the city’s vibrant nightlife and culture, M3F sets itself apart by donating all proceeds to charity. Paste got to get up-close to some of the festival’s most exciting acts of the weekend for intimate portraits, including some of our friends like Blu DeTiger and Cautious Clay. Keep scrolling to see some beautiful faces, and say hi to Paste as we hit the road this year to cover some of your favorite acts and events.

A R I Z O N A

paste-arizona-jade.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Bea Miller

paste-bea-jade.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Blu DeTiger

paste-blu-jade.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Bryce Vine

paste-bryce-jade.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Cautious Clay

paste-cautious-jade.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Franc Moody

paste-franc-jade.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Joshy Soul

paste-joshy-jade.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Parcels

Photo by Jade Gomez

ZHU

Photo by Jade Gomez

