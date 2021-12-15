M83 Announces Hurry Up, We're Dreaming 10th Anniversary Edition, Shares “My Tears Are Becoming a Sea" Video

The 10th anniversary of M83’s Grammy-nominated 2011 double album Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming came and went in October without much fanfare, perplexing fans who’d hoped for a vinyl reissue to mark the occasion. Today (Dec. 16), good things come to those who’ve waited, as M83’s Anthony Gonzalez has announced the album’s limited 10th anniversary vinyl edition, shared a new video for its standout track “My Tears Are Becoming a Sea,” and even teased brand new music.

We’ll start with the “My Tears Are Becoming a Sea” video (dir. Sacha Barbin and Ryan Doubiago, prod. Division), a prequel to the music video trilogy of Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming’s “Midnight City,” “Reunion” and “Wait,” which “chronicled the adventures of supernatural children on the run from forces wishing to capture them in order to study their powers,” as a press release summarizes.

Barbin and Doubiago said of the prequel video’s concept and trilogy’s storyline in a statement:

This story takes place 10 years earlier in order to highlight the first moment one of these children uses their supernatural gifts. On the way to the hospital and moments before his birth, the child’s parents are victims of a horrible car accident. The unborn child is forced to use his powers to save them from within the womb. The idea was to show the literal birth of a superhero. We wanted to place this story in a realistic and universal setting. We think that the panic created by this magnificent moment speaks to everyone. We also wanted to pay homage to the mothers who are too often absent from the mythology of superheroes. And finally, to go beyond the codes of the genre to carry a symbolic message of hope where future generations would come to save us from a dark fate.

As for the limited 10th anniversary edition of Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming, the new transparent orange vinyl pressing is due out April 15, 2022, via Mute, and available for preorder now. Photographer Anouck Bertin came back to shoot the new cover artwork, with subjects Kimona and Cormac returning a decade later in “a revamped imagining” of the iconic original image, in which the surrounding bedroom is updated to suit their ages.

Paste praised Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming as not only one of the best albums of 2011, but also one of the best albums of the 2010s.

That just brings us to M83’s teaser, which reads simply, “Gonzalez is hard at work in the studio and looks forward to seeing his fans very soon … ” Make of that what you will.

Watch the "My Tears Are Becoming a Sea" video and revisit the original video trilogy below, and see the details of Hurry Up, We're Dreaming's 10th anniversary vinyl edition further down.

Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming Vinyl Tracklist:

A1. Intro

A2. Midnight City

A3. Reunion

A4. Where The Boats Go

A5. Wait

B1. Raconte-Moi Une Histoire

B2. Train To Pluton

B3. Claudia Lewis

B4. This Bright Flash

B5. When Will You Come Home?

B6. Soon, My Friend

C1. My Tears Are Becoming A Sea

C2. New Map

C3. OK Pal

C4. Another Wave From You

C5. Splendor

D1. Year One, One UFO

D2. Fountains

D3. Steve McQueen

D4. Echoes of Mine

D5. Klaus I Love You

D6. Outro

Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming Vinyl Artwork: