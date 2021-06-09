Madi Diaz Announces New Album History of a Feeling, Shares Single "Woman In My Heart"

Nashville songwriter Madi Diaz has revealed that the follow-up to her 2014 album Phantom, titled History of a Feeling, is going to be out Aug. 27 on ANTI- Records. The album announcement follows singles “Nervous,” “New Person, Old Place” and “Man In Me,” all of which appear on History of a Feeling.

Diaz began working on the album three years ago, focusing on writing direct and introspective material that nodded to her hometown roots. Produced in part with Big Thief and Bon Iver producer Andrew Sarlo, the album tracks the feelings associated with the dissolution of a relationship as Diaz’s partner went through gender transition, saying in a statement, “The bulk of this music came from dealing with a kind of tsunami clash of compassion, both for my former partner while she was discovering a deeper part of her gender identity long hidden, and my own raw heartache over having lost the partner I knew. I felt so torn through the middle because half of me wanted to hold this person through such a major life event, one that is so beautiful and hard, and the other half felt lost—like I had lost myself in someone else’s story.”

In addition to the album reveal is new single “Woman In My Heart”, a saccharine blend of guitars and building percussion, with Diaz’s vocals resonating through it all. Wearily somber lyrics like “I’m still pulling out your love / Little pieces coming up / Now the man I love is gone / And there’s a woman in my heart” reverberate the shadow of personal loss and the way the path forward is often unclear. “This song came out in a sort of waking dream while I was actively learning how to part with someone,” Diaz says of the track. “It was hard enough not to miss/hurt/hate/fight/fuck/feel/get over them, and, what was even harder, was the love we had felt more and more like a mystery and the pain was the only thing coming in clear.”

“Woman In My Heart” premieres with a music video directed by Diaz and Jordan Bellamy, in which they “let music be [their] guide” after arriving in Colorado with no plan. Check out the music video after revisiting Diaz’s 2011 Daytrotter session below, and see the details of History of a Feeling further down. The album is available for preorder here.

History of a Feeling Tracklist:

01. Rage

02. Man In Me

03. Crying In Public

04. Resentment

05. Think Of Me

06. Woman In My Heart

07. Nervous

08. Forever

09. History Of A Feeling

10. New Person Old Place

11. Do It Now

History of a Feeling Album Art: