Madlib Announces New Album with Four Tet, Shares Lead Single

Madlib has announced a collaborative album with Four Tet titled Madlib – Sound Ancestors, out in January of 2021 via Madlib Invazion. The pair have also shared the album’s lead track, “Road of the Lonely Ones.”

Four Tet said of Madlib – Sound Ancestors via social media:

Listen to “Road of the Lonely Ones” below.