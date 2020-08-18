Watch Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges Perform at the Democratic National Convention

Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges helped kick off the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday evening. Rogers performed a stripped-down version of “Back in My Body,” from her 2019 album Heard It in a Past Life. Taking advantage of the DNC being held virtually this year, Rogers chose to perform in Scarborough, Maine while waves crashed in the background and wind blew through her hair.

Bridges, also set up in a scenic spot, shared a performance of “Sweeter” alongside saxophonist Terrace Martin on a rooftop with the sun setting in the distance.

Thanks to my brothers @terracemartin, @joshua_crumbly, Paul Cornish and Trevor Lawrence for working with me on this performance. Make sure you register to vote: https://t.co/dpF5I7beXgpic.twitter.com/8XqdF8lQeS — Leon Bridges (@leonbridges) August 18, 2020

On the first night of the DNC, a new video package soundtracked by Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising” was revealed in support of the Democratic Party nominee, Joe Biden.

Additional performing acts throughout this week’s convention include Billie Eilish, John Legend, The Chicks and Jennifer Hudson.