Mallbangs Announces New EP Checking for Daggers, Shares "New Face"

The Atlanta-based artist Mallbangs (aka Aidy) has shared “New Face,” the lead single from their forthcoming EP Checking for Daggers, out Oct. 21. The release marks their second collaboration with Grouplove’s Daniel Gleason, who produced the EP and also appears on it along with bandmate Benjamin Homola and Connor Dowd (Lunar Vacation).

A sonic expression of the idea that grief isn’t linear, “New Face” swerves around swells of distorted guitars and droning synths. Written about the “different sentiments of a friend who passed away in 2020 who had struggled with drug abuse,” according to Aidy, the track grapples with the unpredictable flood of feelings that follows loss. There’s no telling what will come after every sharp turn they speed through, whether they’ll gun it and run the red light, or slam on the brakes at the last second. Documenting a vicious cycle that intensifies each time it comes back around, there seems to be no limit to the emotional vertigo and expansive sound that Mallbangs sweeps you up in.

Listen to “New Face” and find more information about Checking for Daggers below.

Checking for Daggers Tracklist:

1. Do Not Respond

2. New Face

3. Make Believe

4. WOW! OK!

5. You Can Have It All

6. Double Dog Dare

Checking for Daggers Art: