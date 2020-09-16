Mamalarky Announce Debut Self Titled Album, Share Lead Single

Mamalarky announced their self-titled debut album, which will arrive on Nov. 20 via Fire Talk. In conjunction with the announcement, the group shared the album’s lead single “Schism Trek” with an accompanying music video.

Singer and guitarist Livvy Bennett said of “Schism Trek”:

‘Schism Trek’ explores feelings of acceptance and strength while navigating uncharted waters. At the time my bandmates and I were all touring in different projects and yearning for time with each other and our loved ones! But ultimately we all came out stronger as individuals and as a unit. It speaks to how unfair it is to be loving someone from a distance, and the grounding power of focusing inward and trying to let go of control during lonely, tumultuous times. Relax your jaw and love yourself, your time with friends will come soon!

Earlier this year, the band released two singles, “Fury” and “How to Say.”

Listen to “Schism Trek” below, and preorder their album here. Scroll down for the album artwork and tracklist.

01. Fury

02. You Make Me Smile

03. Schism Trek

04. Cosine

05. Big Trouble

06. Hero

07. Almighty Heat

08. Singalong

09. Drug Store Model

10. Don’t Laugh At Me