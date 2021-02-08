Manchester Orchestra Announce A Black Mile To The Surface: The Global Concert Film

Manchester Orchestra have a announced a free virtual show titled A Black Mile To The Surface: The Global Concert Film, which will debut on Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. EST (and be replayed at 3 p.m. EST the following day). The show will feature the band playing through their entire 2017 album A Black Mile To The Surface.

Both performances will have their own pre-show meet and greet with the full band, where fans will be able to submit questions. Friday’s pre-show will be hosted by Brooklyn Vegan, with the second streaming via the Manchester Orchestra Facebook page. The show was filmed at Echo Recording in Asheville, N.C., and will feature guests Brooks Tipton and Grouplove’s Ben Homola.

Manchester Orchestra said of the concert:

We wanted to create a really special live performance for our fans, seeing as we haven’t been able to be together in quite awhile. So we returned to the place where we recorded A Black Mile To The Surface and played the album in its entirety. We are so excited to share this film, for free, to everybody. This album and your reception to it has exceeded our expectations, and we felt this the best way to thank you all for supporting our music. This feels like the perfect way to close the Black Mile chapter, and I’m excited to say that this is more than just a concert. It’s also the beginning.

Fans can tune in to A Black Mile To The Surface: The Global Concert Film via the band’s website. Watch the trailer for the project below.