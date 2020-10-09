Listen to Mannequin Pussy Cover Rilo Kiley's "The Execution Of All Things"

Mannequin Pussy shared a new cover of Rilo Kiley’s “The Execution Of All Things,” with the band giving a darker rock spin on the classic title track. It’s the latest glimpse of the forthcoming Rilo Kiley covers compilation, No Bad Words For The Coast Today: The Execution Of All Things Covers Comp. Previously, Sad13 shared a cover of “Paint’s Peeling” for the compilation’s first single. Other artists who appear on the compilation include Diet Cig, Adult Mom, Lisa Prank and many more.

Mannequin Pussy’s Marisa Dabice said of their cover:

Rilo Kiley is the band where I can confidently say that they are simultaneously one of my favorites but they also give me musical amnesia. By that, I mean I can obsessively listen to their discography for months and then – as though someone placed a curse on me – I forget they exist. This curse is really a gift because when I remember how much I love them, it’s like discovering them again for the first time, that sense of wonder for the songs never goes away – no matter how many times I’ve gone through their albums. I’m awestruck by Jenny’s gift for prose and poetry and her expressive voice, Blake’s tremendous capacity to create “noodly” riffs that never sound cheesy but that always perfectly complement and elevate every song. Listening to this band you can sense the collaboration. Collaboration between talented people can create magic and that’s what they are to me – musical magic.

No Bad Words For The Coast Today: The Execution Of All Things Covers Comp is out on Nov. 6 and is available for preorder. All proceeds made ahead of the compilation’s release benefit G.L.I.T.S, a non-profit aiding transgender sex workers in NYC.

Listen to Mannequin Pussy’s cover of Rilo Kiley’s “The Execution Of All Things” here.